Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles police is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in a bank robbery in Paso Robles on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., police say a man entered the Golden One Credit Union and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money while another bank employee activated a silent alarm.

The suspect then fled on foot and went into the Salinas Riverbed.

Detectives are currently working on this case.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

