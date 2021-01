San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles police are investigating bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Golden One Credit Union in Paso Robles.

Police say it is unclear how much money was taken.

Police say no one was injured during the crime.

Detectives are investigating the scene.