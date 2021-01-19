Firefighters knock down fire in Cambria

San Luis Obispo County

SAN SIMEON, Calif. -- CAL FIRE firefighters knocked down a fire in Cambria on Tuesday.

At around 7:34 a.m., CAL FIRE received reports of smoke on the 1000 block of San Simeon Creek Road in Cambria.

They arrived on scene to the fire. According to Pulsepoint, it was reported to be a garbage fire.

Firefighters knocked down the fire.

Crews on scene stayed to mop up the fire.

Fire officials say smoke will be visible for the next 3 to 4 hours.

Hearts Castle, Cambria and Templeton fire assisted with the containment.