Firefighters knock down structure fire in Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County

NIPOMO, Calif - Firefighters knocked down a structure fire on Friday afternoon in Nipomo.

At around 4:11 p.m., CAL FIRE responded to reports of a structure fire at Primavera Lane and Verano Way in Nipomo.

The first engine arrived and found a detached garage well involved in flames.

Fire officials say one person was burned but they do not know the exact extent of the burn.

An ambulance was called for the victim.

The fire was contained and firefighters are mopping up the scene.

The cause is under investigation.