San Luis Obispo County
Injured tree trimmer rescued in downtown SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A tree trimmer who was injured while working high up in a tree in downtown San Luis Obispo was helped by SLO City firefighters.

It happened on Broad Street late Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, the tree trimmer was injured and stuck in the tree when firefighters arrived on scene.

Crews reached the man in the tree and treated his injuries before removing him and loading him into an ambulance.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unclear.

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

