Injured tree trimmer rescued in downtown SLO

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A tree trimmer who was injured while working high up in a tree in downtown San Luis Obispo was helped by SLO City firefighters.

It happened on Broad Street late Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, the tree trimmer was injured and stuck in the tree when firefighters arrived on scene.

SLO City Fire is at scene of a rescue on Broad St in downtown for an injured tree trimmer. The Fire crew, accessed the patient and treated his injuries before removing him from the tree. The patient is now being transported to a local hospital by @SanLuisAmb. pic.twitter.com/zn1AHpPBfG — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) January 12, 2021

Crews reached the man in the tree and treated his injuries before removing him and loading him into an ambulance.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unclear.