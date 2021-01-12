Firefighters knock down structure fire in Atascadero

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Atascadero on Monday afternoon.

On Monday at around 4:27 p.m., Atascadero Fire and emergency Services responded to reports of a home on fire on the 7400 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue in Atascadero.

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the outside of a detached, two car garage that quickly extended into the attic.

Fire crews were able to go into the inside storage area of the garage and relocated the resident's stored belongings.

Firefighters removed the ceiling and sheetrock to gain access to the fire.

The fire was then fully extinguished and stopped at the garage.

Fire officials say the fire did not damage any nearby homes.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation.