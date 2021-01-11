Early Warning System siren tests to begin in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Early Warning System siren growl tests will be conducted throughout San Luis Obispo County starting Tuesday.

During the test, each of the 131 sirens will be activated individually for a few seconds to make sure it's working properly in the event of an emergency.

Though members of the community may hear the siren sound, no action is required of them.

The tests will continue through Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Should you hear a siren continuously sound, you are advised to tune in to a local radio or television station for emergency information. During a real emergency, the sirens will sound for three minutes straight.