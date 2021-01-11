Man washed off jetty due to large waves in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- Morro Bay Fire responded to reports of a possible drowning near Morro Rock on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded and the man was already pulled to the shore by bystanders near Morro Rock.

Morro Bay Fire says the man was unresponsive but the Morro Bay Harbor Department says he was injured but awake when he was getting into the ambulance.

The Harbor Department says the man was washed off by large waves from the north jetty.

The man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unclear at this time.