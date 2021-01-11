Central Coast sees a surge in alcohol sales since COVID-19 pandemic
NIPOMO, Calif. – Stop N' Buy Liquor store in Nipomo has seen a surge in alcohol sales since the pandemic began.
According to owner George Ghazaly, purchases have increased by at least 30%.
"The number of customers went from approximately 1,500 to 2,000," said Ghazaly.
Stop N' Buy offers delivery from Orcutt to Avila beach with a minimum purchase of $30.
Ghazaly says since the store opened its doors Monday morning until noon, there have been at least 25 deliveries.
