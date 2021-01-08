Patient at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo arrested after brief lockdown

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police arrested one man after a lockdown at Sierra Vista Hospital on Friday morning.

On Friday at around 8:45 a.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to reports of an incident causing a lockdown at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo.

Police arrived and found that a patient was inside with a weapon, threatening someone in the hospital.

Police then arrested the man without further incident.

The weapon that was used was a knife.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:15 a.m.

A Tenet Hospital representative says the hospital is open and available.

Police say no one was injured.