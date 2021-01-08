Patient at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo arrested after brief lockdown
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police arrested one man after a lockdown at Sierra Vista Hospital on Friday morning.
On Friday at around 8:45 a.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to reports of an incident causing a lockdown at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo.
Police arrived and found that a patient was inside with a weapon, threatening someone in the hospital.
Police then arrested the man without further incident.
The weapon that was used was a knife.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:15 a.m.
A Tenet Hospital representative says the hospital is open and available.
Police say no one was injured.
