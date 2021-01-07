23 inmates, 10 San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies test positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported that 23 inmates have recently tested positive for the coronavirus as well as 10 deputies.

The sheriff's office said that 21 of those inmates contracted the virus in connection to the jail outbreak that started around Dec. 10, 2020. Fortunately, none of these inmates have needed hospitalization and all are receiving medical care at the facility.

These new cases bring the total number of inmates who tested positive due to the outbreak to 62. All of the new cases are reportedly from inmates living in a dorm setting where previous cases have been identified; no new housing units are involved.

Additionally, two other inmates tested positive for COVID on admission to the jail; these infections are unrelated to the outbreak.

Of the ten deputies who tested positive, six are correctional deputies and four are patrol deputies. Their conditions at this time have not been released.

In total since the start of the pandemic, 79 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 32 Sheriff's Deputies including 12 Patrol Deputies and 20 Correctional Deputies.

