One person detained following brief barricade off HWY 227

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo Sheriff's deputies arrested one suspect barricaded off Highway 227 Monday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's responded to Highway 227 in rural San Luis Obispo in reports of a barricaded subject.

There were reports of shots fired on the 2200 block of Carpenter Canyon Road in rural San Luis Obispo.

Deputies arrived and found that a man had fired several shots at the tires of an unattended car. The man then barricaded himself inside the home at the location with two other family members.

Deputies also found that the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

They were able to negotiate with man to walk out of the home unarmed after 90 minutes. The two family members also followed safely.

The man was not arrested, he was placed on a mental health hold and is currently being evaluated and treated by mental health professionals.

Caltrans closed Highway 227 between Corbett Canyon Road and Patchett Road north of Arroyo Grande due to the incident.

Drivers were asked to detour onto Price Canyon Road or through Arroyo Grande on Branch Street.

The road has since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.