Deputies search for at-risk Arroyo Grande man possibly traveling to beach in SLO, SB County

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk man from rural Arroyo Grande.

23-year-old Andrew Daniel Romero was reported missing out of Arroyo Grande on Sunday and may be having a mental health crisis.

Romero was last seen in rural Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Jan. 2, around 4 p.m. and was reportedly driving a black 4-door 2009 Ford Focus with license plate 6GDP283. The vehicle is described as having faded paint and visible bodywork on the rear bumper.

Romero is described as being a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a light blue hoodie.

Deputies said Romero did not have shoes, a wallet or phone with him when he disappeared.

Some reports say he may have been traveling to a beach in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara or Monterey County.

If anyone sees Romero or knows where he might be, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.