SLO County reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported an additional four deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 74.

The four individuals were between the ages of 80 and 100, public health officials said.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.