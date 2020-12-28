SLO County reports three additional death related to COVID-19, 70 total deaths

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health reports three additional death related to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

This brings the total death numbers in the County to 70 people.

The three residents were from the ages of 70 years old to 100 years old.

The County did not say if these patients lived in a congregated care facility.

They did not provide information on whether or not these residents had underlying health conditions.

County residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

