SLO County reports 67th coronavirus-related death, 168 new cases

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported the county's 67th coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

This individual was described as being in their 60s. It is unclear if they had any underlying health conditions.

Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in our community to 67. They were in their 60s. We must each do our part to slow the spread and protect each other: https://t.co/zPyFQFVPLv — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 24, 2020

As a reminder, a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

As of Thursday, 168 new COVID-19 cases were identified in SLO County. There are currently 55 people hospitalized with eight in the ICU. 7,063 residents have recovered.

