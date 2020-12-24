Multiple-vehicle crash leaves six people injured

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A multiple-vehicle crash in Paso Robles leaves six people injured.

The crash occurred on Highway 46, near Airport Road just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles, a Subaru, was traveling west on the highway when it crossed over the center median, colliding with two vehicles traveling east.

Paso Robles Police Officers, Paso Robles Emergency Services, Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, Cal Trans and Mercy Air all responded to the incident.

Highway 46 eastbound traffic was closed for approximately one hour.

Each vehicle had two occupants and officers say all six involved sustained minor to major injuries.

A toddler was in one of the vehicles. Officers say the toddler had very minor injuries as a result of using a proper child restraint system.

The driver of the Subaru had a suspended license and warrant out of Kern County.

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating the Subaru driver for being under the influence at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.