San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County reports an additional death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient was around 90 years old and lived in the San Luis Obispo County area.

They did not provide information on if the patient lived in a congregate care facility or not.

This brings the total number of deaths to 66.

There were 242 new cases on Wednesday.