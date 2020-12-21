SLO County to receive Moderna vaccine next week

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County will be one of the California counties to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine starting next week.

According to Governor Newsom, 110,300 of the Moderna vaccine have arrived in California on Monday.

California is expecting 672,600 doses to arrive throughout the week.

110,300 of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today in CA.



CA is expecting 672,600 doses to arrive throughout the week.



While we wait for mass distribution in the coming months—we have to take this disease seriously.



Please continue to be safe, stay home, and wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/uMq6LKmfuH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 21, 2020

San Luis Obispo County says they are expecting to receive 3,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This is in addition to the Pfizer vaccine that they have received and began administering last week.

San Luis Obispo is one of five counties to receive the Moderna vaccine, others include Del Norte, Orange, Tehama and Toulomne counties.

The County says they are administering these doses to our community's most high-risk health care workers as quickly as possible, in accordance with CDC and CDPH guidelines.

For more information regarding the County and the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.


