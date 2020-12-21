SLO County reports 60th COVID-related death

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 60.

The department said this person was in their 80s and vulnerable to serious illness due to underlying health conditions.

Sadly, another one of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of deaths to 60. The person was in their 80s and vulnerable to severe illness bc of underlying conditions. We must act now to slow the spread and protect each other. — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 21, 2020

This death was reported after SLO County reached a new daily high in case count on Saturday. 343 total new cases were reported Monday after the weekend.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.