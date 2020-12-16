San Luis Obispo County reports 2 new coronavirus deaths

San Luis Obispo County

This story previously incorrectly reported three new coronavirus cases. The story has been updated with the correct number.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Two more San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19. The San Luis Obispo County public health department announced the new deaths on Twitter.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 54.

According to the public health department, one person was in their 60s and the other was in their 70s. Both were considered vulnerable due to underlying health conditions.

These latest deaths come one day following the deadliest day in the pandemic yet for San Luis Obispo County. On Tuesday, six people were reported to have died from COVID-19.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean hands regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus.