San Luis Obispo County
Firefighters knock down motor home fire in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo City Fire knocked down a motor home fire on Monday early morning.

On Monday at around 3:57 a.m., San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to reports of a motor home fire near Prado and Empressa in San Luis Obispo.

Firefighters arrived to find a motor home on fire.

The residents of the motor home were outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters knocked down the fire.

One woman was checked by medics for possible smoke inhalation.

The two residents were displaced due to the fire.

No other structures were threatened.

The cause is under investigation.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

