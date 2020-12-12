San Luis Obispo residents rally in support of outdoor dining

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A rally was held in San Luis Obispo Friday night. The group called for outdoor dining to be allowed during the new regional stay-at-home order.

Dozens of small business owners and concerned citizens gathered at Mission Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

They said their main concerns were the short notification time before the new restrictions began and they are frustrated with being forced to limit business during the holiday season.

"It doesn't make sense that I can go to Costco, and I can go to Target, and I can go to any of the grocery stores. By the way, everyone else is going to those places too, but I can't go eat at a restaurant, outside," said Ambiance SLO owner Kannyn January.

Rally participants also held signs in support of local businesses.