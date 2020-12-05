Metallic monolith reappears atop Atascadero hill

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The mysterious monolith that appeared suddenly, and disappeared just as suddenly, in Atascadero this week has been resurrected atop Pine Mountain Loop.

While it is still unclear how it got there, the giant metallic pillar first appeared Wednesday at the peak of a trail in Stadium Park.

Sadly, less than 24 hours after its first appearance, a group of young men traveled from Orange County to San Luis Obispo County during the night and knocked down the pillar, replacing it with a makeshift wooden cross. Their escapade was recorded and livestreamed online for others to watch.

On Thursday, hikers found that the cross had been removed and a hole with metal mounting poles was all that was left of the monolith.

Fortunately, the story did not end there.

Early Saturday, hikers along the same trail were surprised to see the monolith had been restored and placed back in its same location.

NewsChannel 12 is at the hill getting the scoop on who is looking out for this impressive statue.