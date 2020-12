San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the units at the Diablo Canyon Power Plant is offline once again for maintenance.

Unit 2 just returned to full power over the weekend, but was taken offline again today.

PG&E says it needs to do maintenance on the electrical generator.

Once work is done, it will return to service. Unit 1 is still operating at full power.