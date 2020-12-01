Firefighters knock down small fire in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- CAL Fire responded to a fire on Tuesday early morning near Morro Bay.

At around 2:30 a.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a fire at Atascadero Road and Bear Ridge Road by Highway 41 in Morro Bay.

At arrival, firefighters found a car in the field of an avocado farm and there were downed power lines.

Firefighters also located the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire at .15 acre.

CHP says due to the downed power lines, they were not able to access the driver in the car.

CHP says the are no reported injuries.

They have no further information at the moment.

The scene has been cleared according to CAL Fire.