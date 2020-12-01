Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 9:54 am

CAL Fire responds to car crash in San Luis Obispo

car20crash20vehicle20collision20freeway20highway_1492207519880_6472835_ver1.0generic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- CAL Fire responded to a car crash on early Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo.

At around 4:48 a.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a car crash at Price Canyon Road and Carpenter Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found one car crashed into a wall.

According to the driver, they were trying to avoid hitting a deer on the road.

The driver had minor injuries.

Traffic was impacted due to the accident.

Animals / Safety / Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content