CAL Fire responds to car crash in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- CAL Fire responded to a car crash on early Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo.

At around 4:48 a.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a car crash at Price Canyon Road and Carpenter Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found one car crashed into a wall.

According to the driver, they were trying to avoid hitting a deer on the road.

The driver had minor injuries.

Traffic was impacted due to the accident.