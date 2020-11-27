CAL Fire contained vegetation fire near San Simeon

San Luis Obispo County

SAN SIMEON, Calif. -- CAL Fire contained a small vegetation fire outside of San Simeon on Friday morning.

On Friday morning at around 6:39 a.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Rocky Butte Truck Trail in a remote area in the hills outside of San Simeon.

At arrival, firefighters located a 1/4 acre fire in grass with slow rate of spread.

Fire officials said the brush fire had potential to being 30 acres.

There were no reported structures threatened.

Fire engines were able to make access to the fire and began to knock down the fire.

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress of the fire at approximately 1/2 to 1 acre.

Fire officials are staged at Highway 1 in response to this fire.

Crew are still on scene mopping the fire out.