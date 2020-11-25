Cal Poly astronaut shares firsthand experience in space

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A Cal Poly graduate gave the world an incredible glimpse into his experience in space on Tuesday.

Victor Glover, an astronaut currently working at the International Space Station shared an incredible video from The Dragon Resilience.

Glover is a Cal Poly grad who is the first Black American to become a full-time crew member on the ISS. This also marks Glover’s first-ever trip to space.

Glover and four others, three Americans and one from Japan, were launched into space from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 15.

In the video he posted on Nov. 15 shows him in the SpaceX spacecraft showing the view of Earth from up in space.

Glover posted on Twitter saying "the scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective."

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

Glover will be working up in space for the next six months.