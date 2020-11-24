Roads closed due to electrical wires down in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Roads were closed on Tuesday due to downed electrical wires in San Luis Obispo.

On Tuesday at around 6:47 a.m., San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to reports of live electrical wires down on California Street between Higuera and Monterey in San Luis Obispo.

City Fire says the road is closed for 1 to 2 hours.

Investigators say the cause appears to be from a Mylar Ballon coming into contact with the power lines.

PG&E arrived and City Fire says the hazard has been mitigated.

Officials are still asking people to avoid the area.