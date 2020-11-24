Oceano woman reported missing

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an Oceano woman who has been missing since Saturday.

29-year-old Heather Voges, otherwise known as Heather Gneich, was last seen Saturday around 11 p.m. walking near the railroad tracks on the 1400 block of South 4th Street in Oceano.

Voges is 5-foot-6, 125 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and Vans shoes. The sheriff's office says she is believed to be traveling on foot.

She does not have any known friends or family in the area, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.