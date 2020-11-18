Paso Robles City Manager to retire

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles City Manager Tom Frutchey announced his retirement on Wednesday morning.

Frutchey's last day will be February 3, 2021.

Frutchey has been with the City since January 2016.

During his five years with the City, Frutchey has led many organizations that were coming out of the Great Recession. The City has since then experienced tourism growth, significant street repair and maintenance work.

Frutchey has overseen many changes and projects including advancing economic development priorities, increasing general fund reserves and reducing the city’s unfunded liabilities, and setting the City on a path of fiscal sustainability.

Frutchey has also overseen the 2020 pandemic, an active shooter incident , the River Fire along with other challenges.

Frutchey indicated that, "with the passage of Measure J-20, the likely multi-year impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the imminent start of next year’s budget development process, this feels like the most appropriate time to transfer leadership of the organization to the next generation".

He stated that, he believes “the individuals and generations who will be most impacted by the budget decision process should be in charge of making those decisions”.

Prior to coming to Paso Robles, Frutchey was also the City Manager in Pacific Grove, Los Altos Hills, Campbell, and Oxnard, and general manager of Hollister Ranch.

He also spent time in the private sector, having been the president of Borla Performance, a manufacturing company, and the vice president of a utility services company.

Frutchey has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from UC Berkeley and a Bachelor’s Degree in Government from Dartmouth College.

He is a proud father, grandfather, and avid road cyclist.

Frutchey thanked the City Council for providing him the opportunity to serve and praised their “ability to bring divergent perspectives to every issue, and to always work collaboratively and respectfully to find a way to merge those perspectives in crafting decisions that are best for the entire community.”

Mayor Martin commended Frutchey’s leadership of the City over the last five years, remembering that he invested time to learn much about the City before interviewing for the job, demonstrating a true interest in and commitment to the community.

The City Council will be determining next steps in the following days and weeks