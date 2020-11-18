Injured hiker rescued in Pismo Beach

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a hiker from Pismo Beach Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, a hiker went "over the side" just south of Dinosaur Cave Park.

@CALFIRE_SLO/Pismo Beach Fire assisting @PismoPolice with a hiker over the side just south of Dinosaur Cave Park in Pismo Beach. Unknown extent of injuries. pic.twitter.com/QjSoBaPv8E — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 18, 2020

Cal Fire responded to assist Pismo Beach police at around 2:50 p.m.

The extent of the hikers injuries was unclear, according to Cal Fire.