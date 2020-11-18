Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Injured hiker rescued in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a hiker from Pismo Beach Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, a hiker went "over the side" just south of Dinosaur Cave Park.

Cal Fire responded to assist Pismo Beach police at around 2:50 p.m.

The extent of the hikers injuries was unclear, according to Cal Fire.

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

