San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo moves holiday festivities outdoors.

The City of San Luis Obispo will hold Light Up Downtown, a new program for their holiday celebrations in the area.

They will be moving their activities outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will partner with Downtown SLO and other community partners to reimagine the holiday season while keeping everyone safe.

The new program will feature festive lights, temporary murals and instagram pods. The 21-foot Holiday Tree will be on display in Mission Plaza with additional bright and colorful lights and sights, window displays and lit-up buildings.

The Holiday event begins on November 28 with Shop Small Saturday. The event will celebrate the local businesses in the San Luis Obispo area.

The City says all the activities are outdoors and visitors are expected to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Visitors should wear a mask, do not gather in large groups and maintain distance from others while enjoying the sights of the holidays in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

To volunteer for the event, click here.

For more information on the festivities, click here.