Structure fire threatens neighboring homes in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- An early morning structure fire threatened neighboring homes on Wednesday in Paso Robles.

On Wednesday at around 1:37 a.m., Paso Robles Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 500 block of Sim Avenue in Paso Robles.

The first firefighters arrived to find a home fully involved in flames. Firefighters say the fire was threatening multiple adjacent structures in the area.

Due to the large fire activity and threat to next door structures, a second alarm was requested.

CAL FIRE, Camp Roberts, San Miguel and Templeton Fire responded to the scene to aid in containing the fire.

The fire was then contained to the one structure. Fire officials say the structure was a total loss.

Three people were evaluated for smoke inhalation but no one was injured.

A total of 32 firefighters responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.