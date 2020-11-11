San Luis Obispo veteran organizations hand out poppies, American flags to veteran patients

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Local veteran organizations donated poppy flowers and American flags to veterans at French Hospital Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, American Legion San Luis Obispo Post 66 and Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW, Post 2814 donated American flags and poppies to veterans and active duty military patients at French Hospital Medical Center.

Poppies are iconic symbols of honor for the sacrifice of the brave men and women that served our country.

After World War I, poppies grew throughout Europe. Scientists say the poppies grew due to the enrichment of lime in the soil from rubble left by the war.

In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion.

The two local San Luis Obispo organizations partnered to donate the items and recognize these patients during their stay in the hospital.

They handed out 507 poppies and 130 American flags.

“French Hospital Medical Center is grateful for the service and dedication of these local veterans, and all men and women across America who serve our country,” says Alan Iftiniuk, President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center. “We are incredibly appreciative of these strong community ties, and for the American Legion Post 66 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1248 to consider our hospital and patients with this great act of kindness.”

The donations will also be shared with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.

“French Hospital Medical Center has always been a great community partner, and we recognize the exceptional care they give to their patients,” says Randy Earl, Past Commander, American Legion Post 66. “Because they have given so much, we wanted to share this donation with them and also honor local veterans that have to spend this significant day in the hospital. We want them to know that we care, and that we appreciate their service.”