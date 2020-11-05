Homes evacuated after power line sparks fire in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo City Fire prevented fire from spreading to six homes from a downed power line fire on Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:36 p.m., City firefighters responded to reports of an electrical fire on the 1800 block of Pinecove Drive in San Luis Obispo.

At arrival, firefighters found heavy fire at the back of the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the vegetation and the fence of the home.

Firefighters determined that the fire was started because of active downed power lines from PG&E that fell into the backyard of the home.

There were a total of six homes that were impacted.

There were no reported damages to the other homes but four of the six homes were evacuated.

The fire was determined to be caused by the tree trimming behind the home which dropped a limb onto a power line.

San Luis Obispo City Fire advises residents for defensible space around their home to prevent fires.

There were no reported injuries.