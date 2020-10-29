SLO Sheriff Women’s Honor Farm donates handmade sewing items to Mission Hope Cancer Center

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo Sheriff Women's Honor Farm donated handmade sewn items to Mission Hope Cancer Center in Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

The organization donated over 100 handmade items including hats, scarves and blankets to support local cancer patients at the cancer center.

The Women's Honor Sewing Program is made up of inmates of the San Luis Obispo County Jail. They make handmade items using donated materials and fabrics.

Their donation to the cancer center will help patients stay warm during the upcoming cold weather.

Honor Farm Sewing Program participant Ecstacia Willis said, “It was nice to do this knowing that we can play a part in comforting someone in their time of need, just giving them a blanket to keep them warm.”

The program began in 2013 and has grown over the past seven years.

They support organizations throughout the county with the help of their handcrafted items.

The Sheriff's Office says the inmates feel the satisfaction of giving back and being a positive part of the community.

Correctional Sergeant Lacey Silveira shared, "It's great to see the female honor farm inmates build a sense of self-confidence in their accomplishments and pride when they complete a project. They are proud to give back. Our hope is to foster that pride and self-confidence to their re-entry into the community."

Anyone who would like to join in supporting cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Arroyo Grande, click here or call 805-994-5421.