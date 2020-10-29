Firefighters knock down fire that engulfed home in Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- CAL FIRE knocked down a structure fire on Thursday evening in Arroyo Grande.

On Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., CAL FIRE responded to reports of a structure fire on the 500 block of Mirabella Lane in Arroyo Grande.

At arrival, firefighters found that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Residents inside the home got out without any injuries.

CAL FIRE firefighters along with Five Cities firefighters knocked down the structure fire.

There was significant damage to the home.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.