SLO teen honors healthcare workers at French Hospital Medical Center

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A San Luis Obispo teen creates posters to honor healthcare workers at French Hospital Medical Center on Monday.

Jennifer Michel, a San Luis Obispo High School sophomore, created posters honoring healthcare workers for their dedication to treating and healing patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michel created colorful posters with markers, paint and stickers to display in each department of the hospital.

Michel's father is Ross Michel, a pulmonologist in the French Hospital Medical Center ICU. Michel says she knows firsthand the toll that COVID-19 has taken on health care workers.

“My main goal for this project is to show the physicians and staff that they are appreciated, and to bring them a little bit of joy each day they are at work,” says Michel. “I know that the attention on our front line workers has slowed a bit, and I want them to know that our community is still thinking of them and appreciates the work that they do.”

Her artworks will serve as a reminder of the community’s gratitude for their ongoing efforts.

The artworks were hung in the emergency department and the intensive care units.