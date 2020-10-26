San Luis Obispo sets voter registration record, 45% already voted

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County set a voting registration record this election, surpassing the last mark set during the primary earlier this year.

Over 184,000 residents are registered to vote in San Luis Obispo County, making it a record.

According to the County’s Clerk Recorder Office, that enthusiasm is translating to early voting.

Nearly 83,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast and returned to the election department, that is 45% percent of total registered voters and we're still eight days away from the election.

Residents in Nipomo that are exercising their right to vote say it’s important for them to not wait until election day.

“I want to be a good example for my students, I teach at Ernest Righetti High School,” said Government teacher Sophia Gallizio. “And I brought my ballot the moment I got it and tried to show how on my zoom and they learned how to fill out a ballot in class as well.”

Residents can still request vote-by-mail ballots to be mailed to their home, however there is a deadline which is tomorrow.

Anyone who missed the deadline to vote can complete same day registration, that vote will be counted once the voter is verified.

For more information on how to request a vote by mail ballot, click here.