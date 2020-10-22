Arata, co-defendants appear in court as protesters call for charges to be dropped

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Tianna Arata and other co-defendants appeared in court Thursday morning for their arraignment on the charges against them.

Arata and her fellow co-defendants did not enter pleas to the multiple charges against them and the case was continued to early December.

San Luis Obispo Police, the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office allege Arata and her co-defendants are responsible for leading an illegal protest march in July that moved from downtown San Luis Obispo onto Highway 101, blocking traffic on the highway and on city streets.

Arata was initially arrested at the time of the protest. She was later charged with 13 misdemeanor charges in September.

Arata and her co-defendants face charges including unlawful assembly and disturbing the peace.

A ruling on a proposed gag order from defense attorneys against San Luis Obispo police and CHP is expected to be handed down when the case comes back to court.

Dozens of people gathered outside the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse Thursday morning to protest the case. They are demanding the district attorney's office drop all of the charges.

The case comes back to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on December 3.