Divers recover body from Lopez Lake

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office recovered a body from Lopez Lake on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said 39-year-old David Sanchez of Grover Beach is believed to have drowned in the lake after he attempted to help a family member who appeared to be in distress.

According to the sheriff's office, Sanchez was at the lake on Sunday when he went into the water to help the family member in an area of the lake known as the Lopez Arm. The family member ultimately returned to shore but Sanchez did not.

On Sunday, the divers searched the area for Sanchez's body but were unsuccessful. They returned over the next two days and were hampered by poor visibility. On Tuesday afternoon, his body was located and recovered from 47 feet of water.

The coroner's office positively identified Sanchez as the person pulled from the lake. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the manner and possible cause of death.