Black Lives Matter Community Action holds peaceful protest for six people charged in Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter protest

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO– The Black Lives Matter Community Action holds a peaceful protest in San Luis Obispo on behalf of the six additional people who were charged by the SLO County DA last weekend.

Dozens gathered for the peaceful protest at the Mission Plaza.

The reason for this event is because the group wants the SLO County DA to drop the charges against the six people who participated in the Black Lives Matter protest led by Tianna Arata back in July.

The charges were announced by the County DA last week.

Protesters are saying the six individuals were wrongfully targeted and charged by district attorney Dan Dow.

“I feel like this is one thing that our district attorney needs to drop the charges without a doubt,” said protester Cavin Stokes

According to San Luis Obispo Police, back in July, while on Highway 101, some protesters damaged the hood of a car and shattered a rear window, causing glass to break onto a 4-year-old child sitting in the back seat.

The group plans to gather again Thursday morning as a court hearing will take place for three of six individuals charged.