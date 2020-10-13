San Luis Obispo to hold Drug Take Back Day, encourages community members to clean out medicine cabinets

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo will be participating in the annual Drug Take Back Day on October 24.

The event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at the California Highway Patrol Parking lot at 675 California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo.

The event will be free with a no contact drive-thru that will follow COVID-19 Public Health safety measures to ensure everyone's safety.

CHP will be working with the SLO County Opioid Safety Coalition to facilitate the safe disposal of medication while also offering privacy to residents dropping off their prescription drugs.

Since 2016, the organization has collected close to 2,000 pounds of prescription drugs.

According to data from the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, drug overdoses have spiked up to about 18 percent due to the pandemic.

The organization says people across the nation have been faced with isolation, anxiety, uncertainty, financial worries and other stressors that can often lead to unhealthy responses such as increased substance use.

“Now more than ever, keeping unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications in your home creates a serious health risk, especially if pets or children live with you or visit you,” says Jenn Rhoads, SLO Opioid Safety Coalition Coordinator.

The national event is said to be the easiest way to ensure unwanted/expired medications will not harm people who are struggling to cope with these difficult times.

Items that will be accepted at Drug Take Back Day include prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, medication ointments and lotions, inhalers, and liquid medication in leak-proof containers.

Items that are not accepted are needles/sharps, thermometers, aerosol cans, medical waste, personal care products and hydrogen peroxide.

There will be free disposal available year round at all San Luis Obispo County pharmacies.