SLO Sheriff’s asking public for help finding runaway teen

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's is seeking help in locating a missing teenager on Tuesday.

The teen is identified as Hailey Pardue, 17, from Paso Robles.

Pardue was reported as a runaway juvenile by her father on May 31.

She was last seen on May 30 at around 2 a.m.

Sheriff's say Pardue is believed to be in Paso Robles, Atascadero or San Miguel area of northern San Luis Obispo County.

Pardue is said to not have a cellphone or access to money.

Sheriff's say in the past, Pardue has been found in transient camps and/or around Walmart and other similar stores or shopping centers.

Her last known possible association was with Ryan Baker, 24. Sheriff's say she may be living in the riverbed areas of San Luis Obispo County.

Anyone with information on Pardue's whereabouts is urged to contact the SLO Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.