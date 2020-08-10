Atascadero firefighters are investigating a fire that destroyed a single-family home

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Firefighters in Atascadero are trying to figure out what caused a single-family home to go up in flames.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a 2 Alarm Structure Fire at 5305 Vega Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday .

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fully-involved structure fire in a single-family residence. Fire crews had a hard time getting enough water to the home, since it was located a significant distance from the nearest hydrant.

Everyone made it out safely, with no injuries reported, however, there is still a dog missing.

It took fire crews about two hours to control the blaze. The Atascadero Police Department was on hand for traffic control. In addition, three engines from Atascadero Fire responded, plus the Fire Chief, County Fire with two engines and a Battalion Chief, as well as one engine each from Paso Robles, Templeton and Santa Margarita, and a San Luis Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. For more information, please contact Fire Chief Casey Bryson, (805) 470-3300.