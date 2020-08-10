16th SLO County resident dies of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced on Twitter Monday that another resident passed away after battling COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 16.

Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing no. of COVID-19 deaths to 16. They were especially vulnerable to serious illness because they were in 60s & had chronic health conditions. Let’s all do our part to #SLOtheSpread & protect our vulnerable neighbors — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) August 10, 2020

Public Health said the resident was in their 60s and had chronic health conditions.

SLO County encourages its community members to do their part in protecting the vulnerable from this virus.

On Monday, SLO County reported their total number of COVID-19 cases reached 2,254. At this time, 20 people are hospitalized with the virus and 6 are in the ICU.

You can see a full breakdown of COVID-19 in SLO County here.