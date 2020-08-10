16th SLO County resident dies of COVID-19
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced on Twitter Monday that another resident passed away after battling COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 16.
Public Health said the resident was in their 60s and had chronic health conditions.
SLO County encourages its community members to do their part in protecting the vulnerable from this virus.
On Monday, SLO County reported their total number of COVID-19 cases reached 2,254. At this time, 20 people are hospitalized with the virus and 6 are in the ICU.
