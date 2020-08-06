Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 11:09 pm

Firefighters rescue injured hiker on Bowden Ranch Trail in San Luis Obispo

slo city fire treating injured hiker bowden trail
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
SLO City Fire paramedics treated the injured hiker at the scene while waiting for an SB County helicopter to respond.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters performed an open space rescue Thursday evening after receiving reports of an injured hiker on the Bowden Ranch Trail.

The call came in around 7:42 p.m. City Fire responded to the location on High School Hill along with a Santa Barbara County helicopter.

Firefighters said the hiker suffered a possible broken leg after a fall. The hiker was treated at the scene by paramedics before being hoisted out of the area by the SB County helicopter.

The hiker was then transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

Eleven SLO City firefighters responded to the call.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply