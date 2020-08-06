Firefighters rescue injured hiker on Bowden Ranch Trail in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters performed an open space rescue Thursday evening after receiving reports of an injured hiker on the Bowden Ranch Trail.

The call came in around 7:42 p.m. City Fire responded to the location on High School Hill along with a Santa Barbara County helicopter.

Firefighters said the hiker suffered a possible broken leg after a fall. The hiker was treated at the scene by paramedics before being hoisted out of the area by the SB County helicopter.

Video of a Santa Barbara County Fire Helicopter Crew member being hoisted back to the helicopter after the rescue was made. pic.twitter.com/JrGMsITH2j — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) August 7, 2020

The hiker was then transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

Eleven SLO City firefighters responded to the call.