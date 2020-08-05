PG&E warns of outages for 175 customers in Avila Beach

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- PG&E will begin their electrical pole replacement work on Thursday in Avila Beach.

PG&E says about 175 customers will be affected with day-long power outages.

Impacted customers will be notified by the utility company.

PG&E will also be using a low-flying helicopter in the air to help with the pole placement.

The planned outages will be from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Avila Beach area.

The temporary planned outage will impact the Heron Crest and Kingfisher Canyon sections of the San Luis Bay Estates.