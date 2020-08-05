PG&E warns of outages for 175 customers in Avila Beach
AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- PG&E will begin their electrical pole replacement work on Thursday in Avila Beach.
PG&E says about 175 customers will be affected with day-long power outages.
Impacted customers will be notified by the utility company.
PG&E will also be using a low-flying helicopter in the air to help with the pole placement.
The planned outages will be from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Avila Beach area.
The temporary planned outage will impact the Heron Crest and Kingfisher Canyon sections of the San Luis Bay Estates.
Comments